$319.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.58 million to $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.68. 399,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.