PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 206,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,738. The firm has a market cap of $281.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

