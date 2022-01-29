MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. 103,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,839. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

