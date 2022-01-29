PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 63,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

