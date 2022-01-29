Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of USA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,244. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
