Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,244. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 557,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,226,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

