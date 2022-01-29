AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.46. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. 858,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,568. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

