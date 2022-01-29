General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $29.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.06 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $126.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $127,020,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.24. 26,677,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,719,568. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

