Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.56. 1,383,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,005. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.19. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

