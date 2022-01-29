Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and $10.10 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

