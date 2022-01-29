Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the December 31st total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.6 days.

Great Wall Motor stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWLLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

