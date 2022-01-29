Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $66.31. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930. Geberit has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64.

Get Geberit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.