$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report sales of $30.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 65,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

