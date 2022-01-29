Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.