Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.12. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 759.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 603,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

