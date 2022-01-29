Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Minim posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MINM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 279,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,027. Minim has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.