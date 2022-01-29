Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,647. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

