Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,311. Methes Energies International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

