Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 334.6% in January

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.51 and a fifty-two week high of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.82.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

