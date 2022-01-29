BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 20.60. 380,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,332. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 19.23 and a fifty-two week high of 30.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000.

