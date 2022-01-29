Curio Governance (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2,847.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

