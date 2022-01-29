Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,165.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.82 or 0.06822486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00291117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.00784852 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00066525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00405071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00242074 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.