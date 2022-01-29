Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Embraer.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 2,220,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Embraer has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.40.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.