Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 2,220,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Embraer has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

