LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.34. LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LC traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 8,237,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,140. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

