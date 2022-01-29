Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 64.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $93.19. 31,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

