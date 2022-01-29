Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Drops By 75.0%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

