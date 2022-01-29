CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 8,970,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611,854. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

