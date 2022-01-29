Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $102.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.64 million to $107.50 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $438.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $449.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500.59 million, with estimates ranging from $484.90 million to $512.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,427. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

