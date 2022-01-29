Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.79 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $102.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.64 million to $107.50 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $438.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $449.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500.59 million, with estimates ranging from $484.90 million to $512.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,427. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.