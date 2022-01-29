First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,463. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

