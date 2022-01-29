AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 79.5% in January

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. 1,852,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,402,458. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.