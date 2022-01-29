AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 79.5% in January

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. 1,852,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,402,458. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
