The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,282.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 6,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.