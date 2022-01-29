Comparing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) & Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 4 12 0 2.75 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $214.69, indicating a potential upside of 62.53%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.99%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -111.82% -94.37% -24.57% Global Blood Therapeutics -154.11% -79.04% -42.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $492.85 million 32.05 -$858.28 million ($7.13) -18.53 Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 14.27 -$247.55 million ($4.46) -6.15

Global Blood Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

