Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.51. 328,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

