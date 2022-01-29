Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $274.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $277.70 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.74. 392,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $849.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Funko by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

