Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 58.2%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

