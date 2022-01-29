BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOAS. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOA Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. BOA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

