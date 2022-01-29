Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Drops By 60.1%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDLC stock traded up 1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.49. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 17.07 and a 52-week high of 73.45.

