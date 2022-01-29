Analysts Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

DTC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,494. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.