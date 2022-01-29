Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.