Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $628.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.40 million and the lowest is $593.12 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $613.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.89. 2,692,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

