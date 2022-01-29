-$0.21 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,875. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,752 shares of company stock worth $4,744,361 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

