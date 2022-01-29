Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $974,124.58 and $104,355.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars.

