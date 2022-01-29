Secret Trading Down 0.8% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $843.05 million and $22.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.63 or 0.00014726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00253790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

