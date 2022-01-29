Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 414.1% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AIRI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 147,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,235. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
