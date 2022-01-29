Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in January

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. 12,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $157.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

