Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Rises By 400.0%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGC remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.