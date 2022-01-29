$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $48,204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,003. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.