$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

ED stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,609. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

