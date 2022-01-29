bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $282,404.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.07 or 0.06772426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

