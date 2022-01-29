Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DSAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSAQ remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 312,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,877. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Direct Selling Acquisition alerts:

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.