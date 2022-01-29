Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Grows By 454.5%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 454.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of KNRRY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,824. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

